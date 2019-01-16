SPOKANE, Wash. — Shadle Park High School received another threat over social media Thursday that the district has determined to not be credible.

"We did communicate with families this morning that Spokane Police and campus safety are investigating a social media threat referencing the incident yesterday," said Brian Coddington, Spokane Public Schools spokesman. "We interviewed the student and there is no credible threat at this time."

The second message, which was forwarded to KREM by multiple viewers, said "I will shoot up Shadle tomorrow and students will die! Look out." It also referenced the incident on Wednesday.

There was no change in the school's schedule for today or tomorrow, Coddington said. An increased police and school resource presence will continue into tomorrow.

Coddington also said staff has been instructed to check in with students and ask about their well-being. Students that received this threat or any other threat are asked to report the messages.

This comes a day after a student was arrested for felony harassment after threatening to shoot a gun at Shadle Park High School.

The Spokane Police Department received a tip that a Shadle student was using social media to report a male in their classroom who was saying he had a firearm in his backpack and there was a threat to 'shoot up' the school, according to police spokesman John O'Brien.

O'Brien said when police arrived, they confirmed the suspect was in the classroom and isolated the room. Police then detained the suspect without incident.

Coddington said the school was briefly placed on lockdown during the investigation.

Investigators learned that at least two Shadle students could confirm the threats.

The juvenile was booked into juvenile detention for felony harassment.

Neither Coddington nor O'Brien would confirm whether Wednesday's suspect was actually carrying a weapon.

No other school activities were impacted by the incident.