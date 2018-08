SPOKANE, Wash. — Next Saturday Sept. 8, kids can participate in the Junior Fire Academy at River Park Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is put on by the Spokane Fire Department, Safe Kids Spokane and the Mobius Children’s Museum.

Activities include: a CPR station, Mobius Children’s Museum craft, charged fire hose exercise, fire gear dress up, a ladder truck, a fire engine and fire safety tips.

Kids can complete a stamp card to earn junior firefighter status and win prizes.

© 2018 KREM