SPOKANE, Wash. -- Construction on the High Drive Sewer Line Replacement projects started Monday.

High Drive will be closed from 21st to 29th avenue while crews install a new 30-inch combined sewer and new asphalt pavement.

An 8-foot-wide, paved pedestrian pathway will be added to the west side of the street. Underutilized on-street parking lanes will be removed on both sides of the street and part of the lane width will be used for a new pathway.

Parking will be provided in turn-out areas that are next to the pedestrian pathway.

Stormwater treatment swales will be constructed in the green space at High Drive and 25th Ave and at High Drive and 21st Ave.

The project costs $1.5 million and is expected to be complete by fall 2018.

