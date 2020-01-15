SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi-truck has jackknifed and become stuck in a Huckleberry's Natural Market parking lot in South Spokane on Tuesday night.

According to KREM photojournalist Dave Somers, who is at the scene, the semi-truck is stuck in the parking lot. Photos from the scene show a semi-truck with Ace Hardware logos on the door and trailer.

The Huckleberry's is located at West Tenth Avenue and South Monroe Street on Spokane's South Hill.

According to Somers, police said Monroe will be closed at some point as the semi is towed.

There is no estimated time for getting the semi-truck out of the parking lot and it is unclear what made the truck crash.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information is made available.

KREM/Dave Somers

