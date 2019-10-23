SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi-truck collided with the south side of the Union Pacific bridge at Altamont and Main Ave. in Spokane.

Jessica Fisher, a spokesperson for the City of Spokane, said the bridge sustained significant damage.

Tim McMahan, a spokesperson for Union Pacific, said there were no injuries. The bridge is out of service while crews assess the damage and determine any necessary repairs that need to be made, McMahan said.

