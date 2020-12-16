A second dog is shocked while walking through Downtown Spokane

The dog's owner said he believes a junction box was again to blame, but the city said it found nothing wrong with the equipment in question.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A second dog has been shocked while walking through downtown Spokane.

This follows KREM's story on Monday about a dog named Dewey who was shocked over the weekend. Dewey was standing on an electrical junction box across from city hall when he was shocked.

Tod Marshall told KREM 2 about a similar incident with their dog, Teddy, from back in October. He believes Teddy was also shocked while standing on a metal lid to another junction box.

"A few weeks later, this happens to another dog about 60 yards away," Marshall said. "That might mean there is something worth investigating."

He said they walked Teddy through the plaza, located on the west side of city hall, when the dog stopped at a lamp post. Teddy stood on a metal lid, lifted his leg and suddenly began to yelp.

"He just started moaning and barking," Marshall said. "Amy went to grab him and he was just howling in pain."

Marshal reported the incident to Spokane's 311 hotline.

In an email from the city, it said crews checked that area immediately and found no sign of any stray power.

They said this check was done by a city signal and lighting certified electrical employee and observed by an Avista employee. Still, the city said it will continue monitoring the situation.

According to Marlene Feist with the city streets department, these incidents are highly unusual and rare.

At this time, the city does not know why these shocks are happening with its junction boxes.

Feist said while there is no routine inspection schedule, crews frequently work on these junction boxes and make sure they are safe.

She insists the city will respond immediately to any future reports — as it did with the two last reports.