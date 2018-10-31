SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court has issued search warrants for the property of two of the individuals believed to be linked to the shooting at the Zip’s in Cheney on Oct. 27, due to probable cause.

In the early morning on Oct. 27, three men were shot at Zip’s on First Street in Cheney, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victims were taken to a Spokane area hospital with gunshot wounds.

The warrants give deputies the permission to search a 2007 Volvo belonging to one suspect and a fanny pack with a revolver inside belonging to another suspect, documents stated.

PREVIOUSLY: Officials search for persons of interest after three shot at Cheney Zip's

A witness, who wished to remain anonymous, told a Cheney police captain that they were at Zip’s when the shooting happened and saw the suspects flee the scene. The suspect stated they were "98 percent sure" the previously mentioned vehicle was the one they saw fleeing the scene that night.

When searching the crime scene for evidence Saturday morning, a detective with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found a Spokane County District Court document near some discharged pistol cartridge casings.

The document was an arrest warrant for a minor to appear in Spokane District Court on Nov. 5. The minor was cited for driving without a valid driver’s license on Oct. 5.

The same vehicle was also linked to a drive-by shooting on Oct. 23 in Spokane, according to police records.

On Oct. 30, detectives spotted two men leaving the residence associated with the Volvo in Spokane as they were getting into an Uber ride share vehicle.

Officers pulled over the vehicle and a task force identified the two passengers as Oray Fifer and Thaishaun Hunter, records show.

The task force determined that Hunter has several felony convictions for second degree assault, leading organized crime, third degree assault, manufacturing and delivering methamphetamine, second degree robbery and first degree theft dating back to 2014. Police records did not include any prior convictions for Fifer.

Officers found a bottle of vodka and a fanny pack with a revolver inside belonging to Hunter. Hunter denied having any property in the Uber.

Hunter and Fifer were released and police seized the fanny pack.

It is unconfirmed whether the revolver found in the fanny pack can be matched to the pistol cartridge casings found at the crime scene.

Documents stated that later on Oct. 30, two women were spotted leaving the residence associated with the Volvo in that same car.

A detective requested that the vehicle stop because it was suspected that the vehicle was involved in the Zip’s shooting on Oct. 27. The driver of the car was Erianna Tensley and the passenger was the minor with the arrest warrant.

RELATED: Cheney resident said he heard gunshots at Zip's from his home

Since the minor had an arrest warrant for driving without a valid license, she was arrested and Tensley was taken in for questioning.

Tensley’s mother was contacted and said the minor had been staying at their house for a couple of months and she and her husband bought the Volvo for Erianna.

Tensley said the girls told her on Oct. 26, the night before the shooting, they were going to a friend’s party in Cheney.

The warrants to search the Volvo and fanny pack belonging to Hunter have been issued to search for evidence of the crimes of assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.

© 2018 KREM