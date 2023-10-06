Spokane County sergeant placed on leave following use of force allegations

According to SCSO, Sheriff John Nowels was told about the allegations on Sept. 29, although the incident took place in mid-August.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) Sergeant has been placed on administrative leave as the office investigates use of force allegations.

According to SCSO, Sheriff John Nowels was told about the allegations on Sept. 29, although the incident took place in mid-August. The meeting led to the sheriff asking the Spokane Police Department (SPD) to conduct an investigation into the incident. Once that investigation is done, an internal investigation will be conducted.

“Allegations of misconduct by law enforcement are very concerning to our community and myself. That is why I immediately asked the Spokane Police Department to investigate the actions of the Sergeant independently," Nowels said in a statement. "I trust the Spokane Police Department to conduct a thorough, complete, and unbiased investigation into the Sergeant’s actions and this incident. All reports and body-worn camera video have been turned over, and we will continue to cooperate with investigators. An internal investigation will be conducted following the completion of the independent investigation, which is standard policy.”

Nowels said he assures the public that the investigation will be complete and everyone's rights will be protected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

