SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is dead and two were taken to an area hospital after an attempted pass of another vehicle Saturday night, Spokane County Sheriff reports.

It happened off S. North Bank Road in North Spokane County when the driver lost control of the vehicle after the attempted pass. According to SCSO, the vehicle then went off the roadway and struck a fence and tree.

Authorities said the driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the car were taken to the hospital by ambulance and life flight.

Deputies believe impairment, speed and reckless driving are possible factors in the crash.

