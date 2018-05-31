SPOKANE, Wash. – During a suspicious vehicle contact, Spokane County sheriff’s deputies contacted a driver who continued to provide a false name even after he was positively identified.

On Wednesday at around 4:20 a.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy Kyle Leavenworth saw a Toyota pickup pull into the parking lot of a Lutheran church on Graves Road and Division Street and park in the middle of the lot. The vehicle’s lights went dark and no one exited.

Leavenworth knew the church was closed and had never seen vehicles at the church at this time of day during the week. Since the area has a history of drug-related criminal activity, burglary and vehicle-prowling, Leavenworth pulled behind the suspicious vehicle to contact the driver, officials said.

Officials said Leavenworth activated his emergency lights and observed the driver’s door suddenly open. Deputy Leavenworth told the driver, later identified as 25-year-old Brandon Authier, to stay in the vehicle but Authier exited the vehicle anyway.

Authier ignored directions to stay in the vehicle, stood facing Leavenworth and began reaching in his pockets, officials said. Leavenworth ordered him to show his hands but Authier did not comply.

Officials said Authier placed something on the driver’s seat, closed the door of the vehicle and continued to dig in his pockets.

Leavenworth order Authier to show his hands again and place them on top of the car. Authier complied but removed his hands and reached them into his pockets as Leavenworth approached him.

Leavenworth took control of his arms and detained Authier in handcuffs.

Officials said Authier provided a different name and date of birth when Leavenworth asked for the information. A check of the name Authier provided showed no record found.

When Leavenworth asked why a record of the provided name did not exist, Authier said he didn’t know and said he had a Washington driver’s license.

Deputy Cinkovich, who arrived to assist, indicated the driver’s real name was Authier. He found a picture of Authier by checking the vehicle’s license plate and checking names associated with the registered owner’s name, officials said.

Authier said his driver’s license could have been issued by Alaska but a check of the information he provided showed no record found in Alaska.

Leavenworth asked if his name was Brandon Authier, but he said no and continued to identify himself using the false name. After viewing the picture Cinkovich located, Leavenworth confronted Authier with his real name but Authier remained defiant, officials said.

A check of Authier’s name showed he was driving on a suspended license.

Leavenworth advised Authier he was under arrest for driving while suspended and making false statements.

During a search incident to Authier’s arrest, a small container was located on a set of keys found in his pocket. A small plastic bag containing a brown tar-like substance believed to be heroin was found inside the container, officials said. A Suboxone strip and a pill, later identified as Buprenorphine/Naloxone, were found in the container, too.

Officials said a field test of the tar like substance showed a presumptive positive result for heroin.

Leavenworth observed several pieces of aluminum foil, commonly used to hold and smoke heroin, while looking through the car’s window. He also observed a brown tar-like substance on one of the pieces.

After Authier was advised of his rights, he said he had a prescription for the medications and the substance was not heroin.

When Authier was asked about the items in the vehicle and for consent to search, he said, “You aren’t going in my truck!”

Authier’s vehicle was seized pending a search warrant, officials said.

During the transport to the Spokane County Jail, Authier began yelling he could not breathe.

Leavenworth pulled over and requested medics for an evaluation while he monitored Authier’s condition. After Authier was cleared by medics, he was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for three counts of possession of a controlled substance, making false statements and driving while suspended.

After a search warrant was obtained, an additional small amount of heroin was located inside the vehicle, officials said.

