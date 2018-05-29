SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy arrested two men on drug and gun charges Friday after contacting them for a minor parking violation.

Around 11:00 p.m., a deputy saw a car parked on the wrong side of Atlantic near Houston. The deputy contacted Ryan Olson, 32, and Anthony Barton, 29, who were inside the car.

Officials said the driver, Olson, had a suspended license. Initially, Barton gave a fake name and date of birth. Authorities said he later admitted he lied because he knew he had a Washington State Department of Corrections warrant.

Olson was arrested for driving while suspended and Barton was arrested for his felony warrant.

Officials said while they were doing an impound inventory search of the car, a deputy saw a backpack, boxes, garbage and drug paraphernalia. They also found a black semiautomatic pistol protruding from the front portion of the driver’s seat and the search was stopped.

Olson denied any knowledge of the gun and denied consent to search and retrieve the weapon. The deputy was later granted a search warrant.

During the search, the deputy found the gun, meth, scales, a glass pipe and a small amount of heroin.

Olson and Barton were then booked into the Spokane County Jail. Olson was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and driving while suspended. Barton was charged with possession of a controlled substance, making false statements and the felony warrant.

