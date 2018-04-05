SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has added another helicopter to its fleet.

It is a UH-1H helicopter and its name is Rescue 3. Officials said it will primarily be used for search and rescue, fire support/suppression and will expand the sheriff’s office regional air support unit. The capabilities of the helicopter will allow ASU crews to lift victims to safety and eventually conduct water drops on fires quickly.

The equipment and paramedics from the Spokane Valley and Spokane fire departments will be part of Rescue 3’s responding flight crew. This will allow them to be inserted directly into remote areas and quickly provide initial advanced medical treatment to injured rescue/fire victims.

The helicopter was acquired through the 1033 surplus program at no cost to the people of Spokane County.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Regional Air Support Unit consists of three helicopters, two Bell OH-58’s (Air 1 & Air 2) and the newest addition, the Bell UH-1H, Rescue 3.

