SPOKANE, Wash. – Emily Brallier, 10, has been found safe, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS:

Spokane County Sheriff's deputies and the Spokane Valley Police Department are searching for 10-year-old Emily Brallier, who was last seen near the 10100 block of E. Mission Ave. on Saturday at about 8:45 p.m.

Officials said the little girl has autism and functions at the level of a five-year-old.

Emily is 4-foot-10 and weighs about 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blues eyes, and was last seen wearing red shorts and a multicolored long-sleeve shirt.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

© 2018 KREM