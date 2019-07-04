SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — *DISCLAIMER: THIS STORY CONTAINS SENSITIVE CONTENT AND IMAGES THAT MAY BE UPSETTING TO SOME READERS.

SCRAPS is asking for the public's help in finding the person who left a dog for dead in an abandoned crate on the side of the road.

SCRAPS wrote on their Facebook page that they are investigating the neglect of a female, mixed breed dog that led to her death. She was found in a crate at the intersection of S. McKinnon Rd. and E. 5th Ave. in Spokane Valley.

The post says necropsy results revealed the dog died of starvation and dehydration because of being trapped in that crate. The report described her death as "painful and prolonged." It also says she had pressure sores on three of her feet.

SCRAPS said they believe the dog was a victim of first degree animal cruelty, which is defined as the killing of an animal by causing undue suffering with an extreme indifference to life.

SCRAPS seeks help in identifying animal cruelty suspect

SCRAPS asks anyone with information on the person who committed this crime to contact them at (509) 477-2532. Reference case number 2019-0160.