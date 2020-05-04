SPOKANE, Wash. — With more people being out of a job because of an increase in layoffs, the Salvation Army of Spokane is trying to strengthen their coronavirus response effort.

In the midst of the crisis, their Spokane food bank has seen an increase in service by 50 percent. That means new people are coming in more frequently due to a lack of income.

“We’re also asking for monetary donations as we picture the next couple of months as being very critical as we come out of this,” explained corps officer Major Ken Perine

Normally their food bank would be closed on Wednesdays to restock the shelves but now they’ll function for five days a week and because of that, volunteers are desperately needed..

“What we’re looking for from volunteers is to come by and serve in a four hour shift,” Perine said. “Making food boxes but also stocking shelves for others to make food boxes.”

Volunteers are working in the warehouse so they won’t have direct contact with people and they can practice social distance.

They’re also in need of equipment that’ll keep those volunteers safe. There’s plenty of food supplies but they do need items to protect against the outbreak. That includes hand sanitizers and cleaning supplies.

“We just want to make sure that people know that it's going to be okay. If they just need someone to talk to they can always call and one of our pastoral staff will talk to them.”

The organization is offering counselling throughout the crisis.

