The Salvation Army's 'Backpacks for Kids' annual event happening in August

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane will distribute 4,000 new backpacks with school supplies to local school children, grades K-12, on August, 17.

The 13th annual ‘Backpacks for Kids’ event will be taking place next month at The Salvation Army, located at 222 E. Indiana Ave. in Spokane.

Nomnom Convenience Stores are also supporting the event and will be collecting funds at its convenience stores during the month of July. Customers are encouraged to make a donation, and as a thank you, they will receive a coupon for a free 20 oz. fountain soda or 20 oz. coffee.

Those who contribute with donations can also add their name to a special flyer that will be displayed in local stores.

Over the years, Nomnom has raised near $500,000 for 'Backpacks for Kids,' and The Salvation Army has distributed 49,000 backpacks to local children, since 2010, which have hallowed them to have the tools needed to go back to school.

“With inflation, costs have gone up on everything, including backpacks and school supplies; impacting many local families," Major Ken Perine, Major of the Spokane Salvation Army said in a written statement. "However, these school items are necessary in helping children succeed in school, but added expenses for families during these challenging times."

Customers can donate to the 'Backpacks for Kids' campaign by visiting any of the Nomnom local stores located in Spokane, Spokane Valley, Airway Heights, Liberty Lake, and Coeur d'Alene.

“The goal of The Salvation Army and Nomnom is to help parents save their money on backpacks and school supplies so they can focus on other daily expenses.”

