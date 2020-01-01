SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is in critical condition after a crash on an off-road vehicle in the Riverside State Park area on Wednesday afternoon, according to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer.

According to KREM photojournalist Erik Escher, Schaeffer said a man driving a modified off-road vehicle is in critical condition due to a cardiac event. The man also suffered injuries in the crash and is being taken to an area hospital.

A 12-year-old passenger was also involved in the crash but was uninjured, according to Schaeffer. The passenger was wearing safety equipment.

The crash happened off-road and wasn't blocking traffic.

KREM/Erik Escher

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.