SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Two students suffered minor injuries in a crash involving a school bus and a logging truck in Chattaroy near Riverside High School on Friday night.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney, two students suffered minor injuries and the roadway is cleared. The roadway is now clear and the cause of the crash is under investigation, he said.

Logging truck driver Fred DeVaz told KREM's Shayna Waltower that he was driving north on Highway 2 when the light at the intersection turned yellow. He said he saw the bus pulling into the intersection and tried to serve to avoid it, but couldn't. He told Waltower the crash happened at about 3 p.m.

Sevigney said it appears the school bus involved belongs to Riverside High School. The crash took place near the intersection of US Highway 2/North Newport Highway and East Deer Park Milan Road.

No one was seriously injured, according to Sevigney.

KREM has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

