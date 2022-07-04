Riverfront Park Red Wagon reopens after renovation

The "Childhood Express," is open after minor repairs and a fresh coat of paint. The renovations were made with the goal of preserving its legacy.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The renovation of the historic Red Wagon in Riverfront Park was completed, and it reopened for the public on Saturday.

Spokane's historic Red Wagon reopened after undergoing minor repairs and a fresh coat of paint. The renovations included stripping all existing paint and rust, making minor metal repairs and applying new primer and paint to match the original.

The "Childhood Express" is a classic toy on a giant scale designed by artist Ken Spiering in 1989. It is a fun destination for children and adults at Riverfront Park.

The new renovations were made with the goal of preserving the legacy of The Childhood Express so it can continue to fulfill its dedication statement to Spokane’s children ‘as a reflection of the past, created in the present, to last into the future', according to the Junior League of Spokane.

The renovation of the Red Wagon was possible thanks to local donors, including Sherwin Williams,which donated the paint. Modern Construction and Consulting Services donated labor for the project.

Spiering also contributed during the renovation, offering his thoughtful guidance before and during the renovation.

"We are excited for the community to again enjoy the iconic red wagon in Riverfront Park,” Garrett Jones, Spokane City Parks and Recreation director, said in a written statement.

