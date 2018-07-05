Spokane Riverfront Park Committee will decide on a location for the Step Well Sculpture Monday morning.

The design was described as an interactive piece that is designed to fit 75 people on the steps inside.

The location decision was deferred during a previous meeting.

The artist recommended that it either be placed in the clock tower meadow near the Centennial Trail, or in a conservation area due to concerns of too many attractions in the park.

If the Riverfront Park Committee approves the location, it will still need approval from the park board.

If all goes as planned, you could see the Step Well Sculpture in the park by the year 2020.

This article will be updated once a decision is made.

