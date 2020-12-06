SPOKANE, Wash. — A River Park Square security guard was injured after running into a Spokane Police Department car at Post Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard on Thursday.

According to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger, a female security guard was chasing someone leaving the mall at about 3:14 p.m on Thursday. At the same time, a Spokane Police corporal was stopped at the light at the Post Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard intersection while responding to a separate call regarding a fight.

As the corporal began to pull away, the security guard ran into the side of the car and fell to the other side of the vehicle, according to Preuninger. The security guard may have suffered a broken wrist, he said.

The status of the person the guard was chasing is unknown, Preuninger said. He added that a SPD traffic specialist will carry out an investigation due to an injury occurring.

