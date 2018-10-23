SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Thousands of ballots came into the Spokane County Elections Office Monday after being sent out just a few days before.

One by one, ballots have come into the Spokane County Elections Office. County records show as of 4 p.m. Monday there were 14,338 ballots returned. This is practically double the amount of ballots returned on this day in the 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 elections. Ballots were mailed out between Oct. 17 and 19.

In the last eight years there have been some very significant races that most likely caused a boost in voter turnout. For example, in 2016, the presidential race between Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton. In 2012, Washington voters were deciding on congressional races, a governor, as well as whether to legalize marijuana and same-sex marriage.

According to county records on October 22 in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016 the number totals ranged between 6,000 and 7,200. The number of returned ballots, in this 2018 election, has already surpassed those totals.

For Dalton, this could be an indicator of record voter turnout in Spokane County.

"People are interested in this election. We are expecting incredible turnout from the voters,” Dalton said. “We are feeling that same intensity that we felt in the 2008 presidential election.”

Dalton noted a significant number of voters even sent in their ballots early. These people included military members and others who be out of the country during the election.

According to county election records there were more than 70% of ballots returned for the 2010, 2012 and 2016 November elections county wide. At the rate voters are returning their ballots that number could equal or be surpassed this election.

