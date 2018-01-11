SPOKANE, Wash. — A new faith-based apparel retailer is set to open in downtown Spokane early November.

Hope Outfitters will be located on the second floor of River Park Square, across from Athleta.

The retailer donates 100 percent of its profits to charity.

Every 12 months the store chooses a new campaign aimed at helping people in need. For a year, Hope Outfitters partnered with Life Water, an organization that brings clean water to women and children living in extreme poverty, and donated 100 percent of its profits to help end the global water crisis.

Hope Oufitters' doors open Saturday, November 10.

To celebrate Hope Outfitters’ Spokane opening, the store will offer 25 percent off all merchandise on November 10, along with door-buster promotions and a drawing for a giveaway.

The Spokane location will be the second Hope Outfitters. The flagship store is located in Richland, Washington.

