SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — For many people, social distancing means being home more often than normal. So in this highly stressful time, local health leaders are concerned about more families being at risk of domestic violence.

The threat of COVID-19 is also changing how local organizations can provide resources to people in danger. Most in-person services are canceled, but there are still resources available.

For anyone in a domestic violence situation, here is a list of 24/7 help lines to call.

Spokane YWCA for intimate relationships phone line: (509)326-2255

Spokane YWCA for intimate relationships text line: (509)220-3725

Spokane Lutheran Community Services for non-intimate relationships phone/text line: (509)624-7273

North Idaho Safe Passage phone line: (208)664-9303

North Idaho Safe Passage text line: (208)449-7228

If anyone is in a bad situation and doesn't know who to text or call, 9-1-1 is also always an option.

Despite services looking different during the stay at home order, emergency shelters in both Spokane and North Idaho are still open.

Annie Murphey, Executive Director of the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition, said it is important to understand that every domestic violence situation is different.

"What maybe was simply yelling or some verbal comments can quickly escalate, especially in this confined state and in this high stress environment that we're all in," Murphey said.

Which is why it is important for anyone who thinks they, or someone they know, could be in danger should reach out for help.

Another way to help during this time is for each individual to keep their own stress levels down. Use this article as a reminder to take a deep breath, go for a walk or write in a journal.

Make sure to take time throughout everyday to stay mentally healthy.

