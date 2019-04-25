SPOKANE, Wash. — Residents in three apartments at the Regal Heights complex on Spokane’s South Hill are displaced after a Wednesday night fire.

Dispatchers received a call about the fire at about 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday. When crews arrived, they saw people running as smoke and flames came from a second-floor apartment. The fire eventually extended to the third floor.

The fire was quickly knocked down.

A fire department spokesperson told KREM that three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

SCRAPS was also on scene to ensure that a dog and cat were uninjured. KREM has not yet received confirmation about the animals’ condition.

As of midnight, crews were still pulling down ceilings and walls to search for hotspots.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

