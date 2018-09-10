A trending post on Spokane Reddit says there are 110 gangs in town, but Spokane Police say that number is a bit higher.

The Redditt post links to the Stop Spokane Gangs website operated by local law enforcement. Spokane Police officials said their latest count of gangs in our area is actually 125. They said that number has remained pretty consistent over the years, but it is constantly fluctuating. Police said that's because, for instance, one person who is affiliated with a specific gang may be in jail or leaves town but eventually comes back.

Of the 125 gangs in Spokane, police said there are 47 gang sets with two people or less. According to StopSpokaneGang.org, the most predominant gang in Spokane are the Crips.

Police said their latest count shows there are 40 gang sets affiliated with the Crips in Spokane. The site said the Bloods are also represented in Spokane, but on a much smaller scale, at 19 sets. Stop Spokane Gangs also reports street style gangs like Norteno and Sureno are represented in Spokane, and have seen a slight increase over the years.

In an effort to reduce the number of gangs in our area, the first joint gang unit for Spokane County was created in 2006, called the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force. It's made up of street officers, investigators, and support staff who focus on prevention, intervention and suppression of gang activity in our area.

