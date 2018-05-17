SPOKANE, Wash. -- Just a few weeks after the release of the Netflix documentary called 'The Rachel Divide' three Spokane women and myself sat down to discuss identity and other issues they face.

The documentary centers around Rachel Dolezal but it raises a lot of issues surrounding identity and what it is like to be a black member of the Spokane community.

As a journalist I wanted to give black women a platform to speak their truth and talk about their experiences. Together, we looked to shift the conversation from Dolezal to the issues black women face everyday.

WATCH THE THREE PART SPECIAL BELOW:

