SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is getting its first ever Ramp Meter to help control traffic flow at the Highway 195 and Interstate-90 Interchange.

Washington State Department of Transportation said the Ramp Meter will make the flow of traffic more fluid and safer.

Here's how this stop-and-go-signal will work.

Before reaching the ramp, drivers will see a sign that says "Ramp Metered Ahead When Flashing". When flashing, the ramp becomes a two-lane ramp. Drivers will pull forward up to the white line to trigger the ramp meter. If the light is red in your lane, stop at the white line.

Then, drivers are released, one car per lane, by alternating lanes on the green light. This creates about a 4 to 15 second delay between cars entering the freeway.

WSDOT said the delay helps reduce disruptions to freeway traffic and accidents that happen when vehicles merge onto the freeway.

WSDOT Communication Manager Beth Bousley said this could theoretically add to commute times, but that's outweighed by the safety benefits.

While the ramp meter wasn't made to address traffic congestion from the Amazon warehouse or growing development in Eagle Ridge, Bousley said metering will help regulate the extra traffic created.

WSDOT expects the signal to be up and running spring 2019.

WSDOT also plans to install additional ramp meters through Spokane next summer. Those locations include Hamilton Eastbound on-ramp, Walnut on-ramp, Browne and Division and Eastbound Monroe on-ramp.

