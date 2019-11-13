Editor's Note: The above video is a report on a rock with a note that was thrown through a window at the home of Julie Garcia, one of the board members of the nonprofit Jewels Helping Hands.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Organizers are planning a rally on Wednesday in response to what they say are three racist incidents in the Spokane area in the past three months.

The rally is planned for 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Walgreens on East Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley.

The event, organized by Rebekah Mason, is called 'Rally in the Valley: Against Hate.' The rally is a "silent protest to denounce hate acts, racism and white nationalism in our neighborhoods," according to the event's Facebook page.

The protest calls for people to line up single file on all four sides of the intersection of Sullivan Road and Sprague Avenue. People will be holding signs facing the street and protesters are asked to not shout, talk or bring bullhorns.

RELATED: Rock thrown through window of Jewel's Helping Hands founders home

Three 'blatant acts' of racism is the cause for the protest, according to the event page. They said these acts are:

"White nationalist propaganda" found in books at a Barnes & Noble in September

Neo-Nazi flyers "promoting white supremacist ideology" placed at the Morning Star Baptist Church in October

A rock with a racist message attached to it was thrown through the window of Julie Garcia, one of the board members of nonprofit Jewels Helping Hands, on Nov. 8. Jewels Helping Hands has recently been the subject of a City of Spokane investigation into allegations against some of its board members

The event page said the protest is a way to send a message against racism in the Spokane area.

"We need to send a strong, visible message to our community that we stand together against acts of racism," the event post reads. "This is a silent, non-violent protest."

People from Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Millwood and Otis Orchards are asked to take part in the protest. The Spokane NAACP said they are promoting the event.

RELATED: SPLC: Miller pushed racist immigration coverage in emails

RELATED: 'Our mission is to spread love': Coeur d'Alene group, businesses partner to fight hate

The following video is a report on offensive postcards mocking a Coeur d'Alene anti-hate campaign in October.