SPOKANE, Wash.-- Cool weather rolled through the Inland Northwest this morning and it's now a little easier to breathe without the dry heat.

Temperatures reached the high 90s for the majority of the week and heat advisories were in place, so the change in weather has people talking and planning for the weekend.

Karen Garvin said this kind of weather is the reason she came to the Inland Northwest to begin with.

“Sitting on back porch with my honey of 43 years having a glass of wine," Garvin said. "This is why we moved here from AZ! Loving it!”

Marc Miller thinks the rain will bring some positives.

"Opened up the house. Front and back doors open, bedroom windows open, and kitchen window open. Not a huge breeze but the smell of the rain is refreshing," he commented. "Helps clear your head and change your attitude."

Others are just hoping to get a break from all of the wild fires and smoke. Like Mandy, who embraces all forms of weather, but hopes the rain will help fire crews battle the local wildfires.

Chime in and let us know how you plan on enjoying your weekend with the cool weather!

