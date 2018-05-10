SPOKANE, Wash. — The Humane Society of the United States is working with local animal organizations to rescue ten puppies from dog markets in Korea.

The Society is partnering with Soi Dog Foundation and SpokAnimal to help give the dogs safe homes.

The animals are coming from one of several dog meat farms in Korea.

While these farms are illegal, they sell the animals on the black market so it can be hard for the government to track and protect them, said Dori Peck, executive director for SpokAnimal.

Peck said they are bringing the dogs to Spokane because of the region’s high adoption rate for shelter animals.

The puppies are scheduled to arrive at the Spokane Airport on Saturday afternoon.

They will be available for adoption once they have been processed into the U.S. system and have received thorough checkups and vaccinations.

