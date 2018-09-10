SPOKANE, Wash. — Eight puppies rescued from one of several illegal dog farms in South Korea are resting and recuperating after their long flight at Spokanimal.

SpokAnimal Executive Director Dori Peck said the dogs should be ready for adoption once a behavioral health expert examines them to learn more about their behavior. There were initially ten puppies scheduled to arrive in Spokane, but two of them had to stay in Canada. Peck said this may have been because those dogs didn’t pass certain health regulations for the state of Washington.

Luke, Evie, Zeus, Angus, Liberty, Alfred, Zara and Adele are the eight dogs that are enjoying some down time at SpokAnimal before they go through the sterilization process. They have already received their vaccines.

“They’re a little bit fearful, but not aggressive(ly) fearful in any way,” Peck said. “This is all brand new to them. This is probably the first time any of them have touched grass. They’ve had a long journey.”

Peck said most of the dogs are about a year old or a little younger.

With all of the people who have called asking about the dogs and coming to visit them, she said she has no doubt they will all quickly find loving homes.

