SPOKANE, Wash. — Public golf courses are raising their rates to start paying off a loan from the city to renovate their courses.

The four city-owned golf courses received a $7.5 million loan to start renovations, including new irrigation systems, and new air conditioning systems for the Indian Canyon and Esmeralda courses.

To repay the loan, each of the four courses have added a Facility Impact Fee to most of their golfing rates and packages.

The fee adds about $1 to $4 to the rates, so these new prices keep Spokane in close competition to other Western cities.

Average online prices of a nine-hole session for two golfers on a weekday afternoon:

Spokane: $52

Coeur d’Alene: $49

Boise: $40

Portland: $48

Bend, Oregon: $56

Reno: $58

Spokane’s rates will stay the same for the remainder of 2018, but the Park Board will vote on new numbers for 2019.

The Facility Impact Fee does not apply to membership rates.

