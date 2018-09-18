SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence Health Care is opening two new retail clinics in Spokane Walgreens stores known as Providence Express Care at Walgreens. These clinics offer ways for patients to access the care they need for most common illnesses and injuries.

Combined with the stand-alone Providence Express Care Clinic on the South Hill, the three clinics allow for same-day or walk-in appointments, simple online scheduling, transparent pricing, an after-hours option for care on evenings and weekends and treatment for most common illnesses and injuries.

“Consumers need and want easy, quick access to quality care, and these new locations provide that convenience along with Providence expertise,” said Dr. Michael Ravelo, medical director for Express Care clinics in Spokane.

The new clinics opened Sept. 10. And are located at Walgreens on Spokane’s North Side at 12315 N. Division Street, and in Spokane Valley at 12312 E Sprague Ave.

They are operated and staffed by Providence medical providers 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday – Tuesday. Clinic hours at Walgreens will expand to seven days a week this fall.

© 2018 KREM