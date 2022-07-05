Providence launches program to improve patient experience during labor

TeamBirth is a care process to improve communication and teamwork during labor between women giving birth, their babies and their care team.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Providence is launching TeamBirth, a care process to improve communication and teamwork during labor between women giving birth, their babies and their care team.

TeamBirth focuses on collective communication so all people involved during the birth, including the person giving birth, nurse, delivering provider and any other members of the patient’s support or clinical team, share the same understanding throughout the process.

According to a statement by Providence, the central component of the TeamBirth model is a shared whiteboard located in all labor and delivery rooms that outlines care plans and progress for the patient and the baby.

The way TeamBirth works is through good communication and team work between the care team and the patient. Both need to complete a whiteboard together and update it regularly. Some examples of the elements included on the whiteboard include whether a patient wants an epidural, if the patient would like to breastfeed and what time the next team huddle will be.

TeamBirth also allows the full care team and the patient to meet regularly throughout labor and during delivery to make sure everyone is aware of the patient’s preferences, symptoms and experiences in order to set clear expectations.

TeamBirth provides patients giving birth with a safer and more dignified childbirth experience.

“Research tells us that effective communication between a care team and their patients is key to safe childbirth,” Val Higginbotham, Providence women’s and children’s service line director said in a statement. “We have always worked to communicate well with our patients, but we have quickly learned how effective this model can be to improve both communication and birth outcomes.”

A pilot program of the TeamBirth method was first launched in May at the Providence Holy Family Hospital Family Maternity Center. The Birth Place at Providence Sacred Heart and Holy Family Maternity Center Hospital are pilot sites for this program. TeamBirth has been implemented in more than 28 hospitals around the country.

