SPOKANE, Wash — In the past, land near Latah Creek had been used for farming and ranching.

Now, it is home to wildlife. But, that land could be transformed into a housing development.

Deep Pine Overlook would be a smaller version of Eagle Ridge, with 90-94 new homes.

Developers want to use 48 acres of land off of Highway 195, and below High Drive Bluff Park, to establish the Deep Pines Overlook.

Developers said 10.25 acres are planned for about 90 residential lots, with the remaining 38 acres identified as dedicated open space to preserve or repair the existing habitat.

Documents field with the city of Spokane show the homes planned in the development would range from 1,600 square foot, two story town homes at the base of the bluff to 3,600 square foot detached houses on large parcels along Latah Creek.

The existing private bridge is expected to be widened. It will lead to a new entry way welcoming residents to the Deep Pine Overlook.

KREM

Site plans also indicate potential areas for a community garden and incorporating trail systems in the shoreline area.

Public records show developers have identified an existing natural wildlife migration corridor in the Northwest portion of the property.

So they plan to do "vegetation enhancement" in that area to give wildlife increased cover and staging.

The plans also site studies that say the habitat on the shoreline in this area is not functioning properly.

So developers also intend to protect the shoreline by allowing vegetation already there to continue growing, and add trees recommended for the area. Those include willow, alder and hawthorn.

The project still needs to go through a development hearing which is scheduled for Thursday, May 2.