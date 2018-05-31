SPOKANE, Wash. –There is a bid to rename parks in a Spokane neighborhood after a fish native to the area.

If you head to Peaceful Valley, you will come across signs marking Glover Field and the Peaceful Valley River Walk. You will also come across green notice signs that say the City of Spokane wants to rename the parks to "Redband Park."

You may first be familiar with the name Redband because of this promotion mascot appearance last summer at the Spokane Indians Baseball game. Renaming the areas in Peaceful Valley is part of the Spokane Indians Baseball Club's "Redband Rally Campaign." The goal is to help educate Spokane citizens about the city’s efforts to clean the Spokane River and protect the habitat for the river's signature fish, the redband rainbow trout.

These are photos of the Redband Rainbow trout that are native to the Spokane area. They once used to be a primary food source for the Spokane Tribe of Indians. @SpokaneCity @KREM2 @SpokaneParks pic.twitter.com/ELR1UoFp42 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) May 31, 2018

According to the club, the redband trout is a native species that was once the primary food source of the Spokane Tribe of Indians. In fact, the trout spawn in the stretch of river that flows directly through Peaceful Valley, which is what prompted renaming the area.

The Spokane Indians presented the proposal to the Peaceful Valley Neighborhood Council in March, where a resolution was passed in support of the name change. The council included conditions with its support. Council members wanted the right of approval on all signage related to the renaming and have plaque placed in the former Glover Field acknowledging James Glover's contribution to Peaceful Valley.

The last day to provide your input on this proposed name change is June 6.

