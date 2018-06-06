SPOKANE, Wash. -- Speculation is growing over plans to build a new warehouse near the Spokane Airport that is expected to employ up to 3,000 employees.

The $180 million job is called "Project Rose." Some people say it looks a lot like a distribution center for Amazon but the company has yet to confirm that.

So how does this compare to the top employers in the Spokane Area?

Greater Spokane Incorporated, a local economic development organization, published a list of the 2018 top private and public employers in Spokane County.

The top private employer is Providence Health Care taking with over 5,688 full time employees. As for public employers, Fairchild Air Force Base leads the list with 5,935.

Keep in mind, though, not all of these employees work under one roof at one location. Employees at Providence Health Care, for example, are spread throughout multiple clinics and hospitals in our area. Just looking at the numbers, the most comparable employer to the "Project Rose" fulfillment center is either Spokane Public Schools and the city and county of Spokane. Even so, Project Rose can still be considered the employer with the largest amount of employees all working under the same roof.

