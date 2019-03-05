SPOKANE, Wash. — The upcoming school year will look different for one Spokane school, some students at Eagle Peak could relocate if the programs offered there moves locations.

KREM 2 first learned about changes coming at the alternative school housed at the Pratt Building in the Spokane Valley on Thursday.

Eagle Peak School specializes in supporting students who may have behavioral problems.

Danielle Anderson is a parent at the school and said her child and his classmates need extra care and support.

"They were already placed in another behavior intervention room at another school and it didn't work out for them or they were struggling in their main school with a lot of behaviors,” Anderson said.

Anderson is a parent that formed the Eagle Peak Community Group, she wants to look for ways to support a school that doesn't have the best reputation.

"A lot of people call it the most treacherous school in the entire district, and that's sad,” she explained.

In 2017, 100 students at the school were on Individual Education Program (IEP) meaning they needed special support in the classroom, many for behavioral problems.

The shift comes as the school district tries to align to the 2017 "Urban Special Education Collaborative" recommendations for best meeting student needs.

Eagle Peak school enrolls students in six Programs: Trek, Eagle High School, 180∘, Transitions, Summit High School, and Expedition.

Many students are referred to Eagle Peak from other schools because of the six specialized behavioral programs they offer, but this could soon change.

On Thursday, Brian Coddington, a spokesperson for Spokane Public Schools told KREM 2 in an e-mail.

"We have communicated to our staff and families that we are working on plans to enhance our programming to provide more individualized options for students. That will include a more robust placement process that results in better alignment of students to programs that best support their growth."

Coddington said these changes are unrelated to the current budget discussion. SPS reported progress and recommendations at a March school board meeting.

On Friday, KREM 2 learned some programs at Eagle Peak could move to other locations at other schools. If the programs move, so could many of the student who rely on them. Coddington said while the school itself is not relocating, what's offered could.

In a letter sent to families from the school principal, Lisa Pacheco writes "The district is realigning Eagle Peak to provide the best educational services research has shown to meet the needs of current and future students."

SPS said they are looking into ways to improve the placement process to find where students best fit.

The curriculum might not be the only change. A staff member at the school tells KREM 2 there are plans to create a new school, with a new name in the Pratt Building and possibly opening it up to students of all needs.

“That's nice that we want to change the name, but if they don't have the resources and support that us parents need, what's the point in just changing a name?" Anderson said.

KREM 2 asked the district about these plans. Coddington said he cannot comment on the specifics and there's much more to the changes that parents will learn later this month.

If the school changes its name, it wouldn't be the first time. You may remember before 2014 it was called the Bancroft School.

On May 14th at Logan Elementary School at 6 p.m. a meeting for students and parents is scheduled so they can look at their options for next school year.

KREM 2 asked the district spokesperson again if Eagle Peak is closing, Coddington said the school is not closing and any changes would have to be voted on by the school board.