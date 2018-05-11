Spokane Public Schools are asking voters to a pass a $495.3 million bond to make major improvements to their facilities.

The bond would include building three new middle schools, replacing three current middle schools, creating more space for programs at Libby Center and On Track Academy, upgrading safety and technology district wide, adding a commons area at Lewis & Clark High School and replacing Joe Albi stadium.

The district estimates Spokane's property tax rate will drop by $2.20 per $1,000 in 2019. This is because taxpayers in Spokane have been paying more in taxes than some other cities throughout the state for education.

Historically, basic education funding has been the responsibility of local districts and their taxpayers. The McCleary decision hands off that burden to the state. Instead of just pulling money from local taxes, schools are getting funding from the entire state.

The school district is asking for a portion of those savings. They want 98 cents per 1,000 of that $2.20 for schools and libraries. For example, someone with a $200,000 house would be paying an estimated $16 a month to fund the facility improvement bonds should they pass.

