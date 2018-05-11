SPOKANE, Wash. — A newcomer to politics is taking on a candidate who has been a county commissioner since 2011.

Democrat Robbi Katherine Anthony is challenging Republican Incumbent Al French for the Spokane County Commissioner position.

French received 44 percent of the votes in the primary compared to Anthony’s 54 percent.

Anthony is a transgender woman who owns two companies. She said her “ability to effectively manage expenses, raise revenue, and introduce innovative processes and solutions will translate well to the county level where I can help fight against deficit spending and work to generate a surplus for the county.”

French has been in politics for a long time. He is running for his third term on the commission and he serves on about 40 other government boards and committees. French said his “41 years of architectural and development experience and community commitment to champion the creation of a ‘business friendly’ regulatory environment for the county while at the same time protecting the precious quality of life we cherish.”

