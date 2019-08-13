SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Over 2,100 Avista customers in Spokane Valley have power again following an hours long outage.

According to Avista, an equipment failure has caused outages for 2,186 customers in Spokane Valley. The outages were reported at 12:53 p.m., and Avista restored power by 3 :20 p.m.

This comes a day after over 12,000 customers in the Coeur d'Alene area suffered power outages on Monday night. A spokesperson for Avista said it was thought that a flood station issue was responsible for those outages.

