SPOKANE, Wash — Avista and Inland Power both reported outages in the Spokane Co. area on Sunday.

Avista said that the outage near the Dishman Hills Natural Area in Spokane Valley was due to balloons getting caught in the power lines. Soon after, the company reported that the power was restored.

Crew got the balloons cleaned up and were able to re energize the lines. Power restored. https://t.co/KAtqIacVjB — Avista Utilities (@AvistaUtilities) September 9, 2018

Inland Power's map shows the outage is affecting close to 500 people in the Deer Park area. The cause is not yet determined.

© 2018 KREM