State Route 24 reopens after potato truck rolls over near Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck carrying potatoes flipped five miles near Othello on Thursday Morning.
According to the Washington State Patrol District 6 (WSPD6) speaker, the truck was turning east from Sagehill Road onto State Route 24, about five miles from the town of Othello when it rolled over.
State Route 24 was closed for a short time this morning but crews have removed the truck and the road reopened.
WSPD6 says nobody was hurt in the collision.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.