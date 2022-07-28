x
State Route 24 reopens after potato truck rolls over near Othello

The truck was turning east from Sagehill Road onto SR 24, about five miles from the town of Othello when it rolled over. State Route 24 reopened.
Credit: Washington State Patrol District 6 Public

OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck carrying potatoes flipped five miles near Othello on Thursday Morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol District 6 (WSPD6) speaker, the truck was turning east from Sagehill Road onto State Route 24, about five miles from the town of Othello when it rolled over.

State Route 24 was closed for a short time this morning but crews have removed the truck and the road reopened. 

WSPD6 says nobody was hurt in the collision.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

