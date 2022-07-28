State Route 24 reopens after potato truck rolls over near Othello

The truck was turning east from Sagehill Road onto SR 24, about five miles from the town of Othello when it rolled over. State Route 24 reopened.

OTHELLO, Wash. — A truck carrying potatoes flipped five miles near Othello on Thursday Morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol District 6 (WSPD6) speaker, the truck was turning east from Sagehill Road onto State Route 24, about five miles from the town of Othello when it rolled over.

SEMI COLLISION! A loaded potato truck rolled as it was turning east from Sagehill Road onto SR 24 near MP 74. Non-blocking, but SR 24 will be shut down while tow trucks remove the semi. Update on closure times to follow. pic.twitter.com/1GFYPWvcTx — Trooper Jeremy Weber (@wspd6pio) July 28, 2022

State Route 24 was closed for a short time this morning but crews have removed the truck and the road reopened.

WSPD6 says nobody was hurt in the collision.