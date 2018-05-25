SPOKANE, Wash.-- Part of Spokane's history will be preserved for years to come, in the form of arches.

The City of Spokane released the new design on Thursday of a bridge that will replace the current Post Street Bridge located in downtown Spokane.

The new plan includes plans to preserve the current bridge's concrete arches. The arches will be cleaned and put in to the new concrete bridge design.

The current Post Street Bridge is 100-years-old and 333-foot-long. The bridge was created in 1917 and widened in 1937.

Starting in the summer, the City will be asking citizens for their input to help determine additional decisions about the new bridge.

The City also plans on discussing with nearby business owners future delays and detours caused by the construction.

Kiewit Corp. and KPFF Consulting Engineers will be heading the construction.

