Possible accidental shooting reported in Spokane County

Deputies responded after a caller said that her husband may have been accidentally shot by a group of neighbors.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A possible accidental shooting was reported today at 2:00 p.m. within the 6800 block of S. Assembly Rd.

According to a press release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded after a caller said that her husband was outside while the neighbors were target shooting. She believes her husband may have been accidentally shot.

Deputies arrived on scene and evaluated the victim, who was alert and responding. He received medical treatment before being transported to a hospital.

According to the press release, the neighbors have been contacted and detectives are assisting as the investigation continues. No one has been arrested at this time and investigators are still determining what happened.