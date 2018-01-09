SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Owners of a local porta potty company said it is losing thousands of dollars due to crime and vandalism and they say the problem is getting worse.

American On-Site Services rents out those portable restrooms across the Inland Northwest. They said instances of people burning their porta potties to the ground has become more common in recent years.

"Most of the time when they do vandalize a unit, it normally gets destroyed completely," said Stan Davis with American On-Site Services. "Anywhere from pushing them with a truck or vehicle to lighting them on fire, cutting holes in the side and of course, graffiti vandalism."

All of American's porta potties have hand sanitizer in them, a bonus for customers. The company is finding that miscreants will drain the dispensers, then light the puddle of sanitizer on fire, causing it to act like an accelerant.

It is a big headache for this company. They have contracts across the Inland Northwest. A lot of the times, when one of the restrooms is destroyed, that's $1,200 coming out of the company's pocket.

Davis said this happens about seven times each summer. He blames the area's growing population for the increase of problems.

"Now things are growing to the point where there's a lot of people. The parks are a lot more crowded. And we end up with more damage," Davis said.

He said he is not sure what, if anything can be done. He just wants it all to stop because the routine of cleaning it up is getting old.

