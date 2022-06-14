Pools, splash pads across Spokane opening Monday

People can take advantage of the summer season by signing up for their free SplashPass and have access to the 19 splash pads and six of the city's aquatic centers.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Many public pools and aquatic centers in Spokane are opening in time for summer starting Monday.

Spokane City’s six aquatic centers are opening their doors to the public on Monday, June 20. People can visit the public pools for free from Monday through Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Public pools are located on Comstock, AM Cannon, Hillyard, Liberty, Shadle, and Witter. Some pools are also open from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

People can register for swim lessons, training courses, aquafit, and lap swimming. Reserved lanes for lap swimming are available during the regular season for $4 per hour, during designated times at Witter, Comstock, and Shadle pools. For more information visit the Spokane Parks and Recreation website.

Free 2022 open swimming schedule:

All pools are open from 1 – 4 p.m Monday through Saturday.

Liberty and Shadle will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Comstock, AM Cannon, and Hillyard will be open from 6:30 – 8 p.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays.

All pools are closed on Sundays

Public pools will remain open from Mondays to Saturdays through Friday, August 26.

Splash Pads:

The City of Spokane is also opening its splash pads for the summer season.

People can also register for a free SplashPass membership online or in person at any of the pools during open hours.

The city is home to 19 splash pads that bring lots of fun for kids during the summer in the community. The splash pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sep. 6, except for the ones close to schools, which are going to open once school is out for the summer.

The splash pads opening when school ends are Mission Park, Nevada Park, Grant Park, and Harmon-Shipley Park. The Carson Park splash pad will be closing temporarily for maintenance.

Residents can take advantage of the summer season by signing up for their free SplashPass and have access to all six of the city's aquatic centers.

The City’s six aquatic centers are anticipated to open right after school ends, on Monday, June 20. People can use the lap-swimming pool for free for fitness or therapeutic prepossess by registering online at no cost at the SpokaneRec website, in person at any of the pools' locations during open hours, or by calling at 509-755-2489 during regular business hours.

Pre-season lap swim opened in May and will remain open through June 17. Regular season lap swim will be opening from June 20 to August 26, and post-season lap swim starts August 29 through Sep.16.