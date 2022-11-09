Spokane police seek assistance in locating missing man

Henry is 6' feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes, and grey hair. Henry may be driving a blue Ford Edge with plate number BMY7647.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is looking for a missing Spokane man last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane early Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, 87-year-old Henry was last seen on North 5633 Lidgerwood St. at 3 a.m. on Wednesday. He suffers from a cognitive condition which creates concern for his safety. No last name was given by the police department.

Henry is 6' feet tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes, and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket. Henry may be driving a blue Ford Edge with Washington plate number BMY7647.

If you have any information about Henry’s whereabouts or have seen his car, call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

