SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in an attempted fraud incident. The female in the attached picture is believed to have attempted to use the victim’s debit card in late June after an occupied burglary at the victim’s home, authorities said.

June 29, 2018, just after 5:00 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of east Wedgewood on the report of an occupied burglary.

Shortly after that, at approximately 6:15 a.m., the woman in the attached picture attempted to use the victim’s debit card at the Wal-Mart in the 9200 block of north Colton, officers said.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the female suspect.

Anyone with information on this female or the incident itself is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

